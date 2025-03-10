Punjab: 7 SSP-rank officials shifted in vigilance rejig

In another major rejig in the vigilance bureau, the Punjab home department has transferred seven SSP-rank officials. In the latest reshuffle ordered by the home department, Rupinder Singh, SSP vigilance, economic offences wing, Ludhiana, has been placed as DCP Ludhiana in place of Jaskaranjit Singh Teja, who has been shifted to Commandant 7 IRB Kapurthala. (HT File)

The new officers have been deputed to the service of vigilance bureau, whose posting will be assigned by the VB chief director.

Overall, 16 police officers were shifted on Sunday.

The reshuffle in vigilance bureau was in the offing after the removal of Varinder Kumar as chief director last month. The new chief director, G Nageshwar Rao, has now placed his team of officers in VB to undertake a drive against corruption.

Interestingly, Manmohan Kumar, who headed the flying squad of VB at Mohali and cracked major corruption cases, has not been given any posting. The former VB chief director has also been without posting for almost one month.

Gursewak Singh, SSP VB, Amritsar, has been shifted to AIG counter intelligence, Ferozepur. Ravinderpal Singh SSP VB, Ludhiana, has been shifted as DCP Amritsar. Rajeshwar Singh, SSP VB, Jalandhar, has been posted as to AIG SDRF, Jalandhar. Daljit Singh Rana, SSP VB Rupnagar Range has been shifted to AIG, Armament Punjab. Harpal Singh SSP VB Bathinda has been shifted to AIG Shahpur Kandi, Pathankot, while Manmohan Sharma, SSP flying squad VB at Mohali, has not been given any posting.

IPS officer Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash has been placed at the disposal of the state vigilance bureau. Similarly, services of Harpreet Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Manjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Mander, Swarandeep Singh, Rajpal Singh, Rupinder Kaur —all PPS officers, have been placed at the disposal of VB. IPS officer Arvind Kumar has been shifted from Amritsar to as SP (HQ) at Ropar.