Punjab: 76L women registered under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, says Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said 76.11 lakh women had been registered under the state government’s Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with ₹2,381 crore already transferred to the accounts of 68.06 lakh beneficiaries.

Says women to get latest instalment of financial assistance on Raksha Bandhan (HT File)

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Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Mann virtually addressed a gathering at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran during a programme organised to honour ‘Satkar Sakhis’ and said the latest instalment of financial assistance was being released to women beneficiaries on the occasion of the festival.

Under the scheme, women above 18 years of age from the general category receive ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to Scheduled Castes receive ₹1,500. The assistance is transferred directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Mann said the state government had set a target of connecting one crore women with the scheme and had allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for the initiative. He appealed to all eligible women who had not yet registered to enrol and avail themselves of the benefits.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said the scheme was launched to recognise the dignity and respect of women. He said the financial assistance may not make women rich, but would provide them with dignity and self-respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said the scheme was launched to recognise the dignity and respect of women. He said the financial assistance may not make women rich, but would provide them with dignity and self-respect. {{/usCountry}}

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“Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself, and the blessings of mothers and sisters can help overcome every challenge in the world,” Mann said.

Mann also announced the transfer of ₹52.2 crore to 1.37 lakh ‘Satkar Sakhis’ in recognition of their contribution to taking the scheme to women across Punjab. ‘Satkar Sakhis’ have been helping women with registration and other formalities to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance.

He said ‘Satkar Sakhis’ would receive ₹300 for every registration. The first instalment of ₹51.2 crore had already been released at the rate of ₹100 per registration. With the government’s target of registering one crore women, ‘Satkar Sakhis’ could collectively earn more than ₹200 crore through the initiative, he said.

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“Satkar Sakhis have played a crucial role in taking this scheme to women across Punjab. Their dedicated efforts have enabled more than 75 lakh women to get registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,” Mann said.

The CM urged ‘Satkar Sakhis’ to remain connected with the families they had helped register and continue to support them whenever required. Their role, he said, should go beyond helping women fill forms.

Mann also reiterated that the financial assistance scheme would not be discontinued as long as the AAP government remained in power in Punjab. He said the scheme had helped build a relationship of trust between Satkar Sakhis and beneficiary families.

The CM expressed hope that women would use the financial assistance for essential needs such as buying clothes, purchasing medicines or repaying debt.

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Punjab AAP Women Wing president and MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur praised the ‘Satkar Sakhis’ and the women wing for taking the scheme to households across the state. She said their work was not limited to completing registrations but was helping provide support to women and their families.

Cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO, along with MLAs Jeevanjot Kaur and Inderjit Kaur, were also present at the programme.