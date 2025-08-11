Punjab: 9-crore penalties slapped under consumer bill scheme: Cheema

Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said ₹9.07 crore had been imposed as penalties on entities found guilty of irregularities in issuing bills to consumers since September 2023 when ‘Bill Liao Inam Pao’ scheme was launched. Launched to encourage responsible consumer behaviour and strengthen tax compliance, the initiative has witnessed 1,76,832 bills being uploaded on the ‘Mera Bill app’ till July this year. This has resulted in 5,644 winners receiving prizes amounting to ₹3,35,80,215. Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said ₹ 9.07 crore had been imposed as penalties on entities found guilty of irregularities in issuing bills to consumers since September 2023. (File)

In a press communique issued here, Cheema said out of ₹9,07,06,102 penalty, ₹7,30,92,230 has been recovered. The scheme has further expanded the tax base by facilitating 135 new registrations, he said.

The minister also shared details of the latest lucky draw for July at the department’s head office in Patiala held on August 7. The draw, which involved 6,345 bills uploaded on the ‘Mera Bill’ app in July, resulted in 257 winners being selected and collectively receiving ₹15,30,015 in prize money. He emphasised that the department promptly transfers the prize amount to winners’ bank accounts upon receipt of the necessary details, including account numbers.

Encouraging continued public participation, Cheema appealed to the people of Punjab to actively engage with the “Bill Liao Inam Pao” scheme by demanding bills for their purchases. He underscored that every bill uploaded not only offers a chance to win but also contributes meaningfully to the state’s efforts in curbing tax evasion and promoting a culture of compliance.

Under the scheme, consumers are encouraged to upload bills of their purchases on the Mera Bill app, after which they will automatically become eligible to participate in a lucky draw, which is held on the seventh of each month. The reward will be equivalent to five times the taxable value of goods or services declared in the bill, with a maximum capping of ₹10,000 for each reward.

Cheema clarified that bills pertaining to petroleum products (including crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and natural gas), liquor, out-of-state purchases and B2B transactions are excluded from the scheme’s eligibility criteria.