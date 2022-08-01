Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity

Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Punjab: Police said preliminary investigation suggested municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar's murder was the result of some personal enmity.
Police said the councillor was shot from a close range. (ANI Twitter) 
ByHT News Desk

A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district.

Police said preliminary investigation suggested councillor Mohammad Akbar's murder on Sunday was the result of some personal enmity.

"One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

One bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, he said. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

RELATED STORIES

In the footage, Akbar was seen moving towards an unidentified man inside the gym. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.

Two persons involved in the killing fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, police said.

Further investigation was underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
aam aadmi party malerkotla
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP