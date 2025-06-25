Punjab AAP govt unnerved, SAD stands by Majithia, says Sukhbir

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government following the arrest of Bikram Singh Majithia after raids on 25 of his properties, including his house in Amritsar, saying that the senior SAD leader and former minister was being targeted for exposing corruption by the AAP in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal workers raising slogans against the AAP government in front of the residence of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“The Shiromani Akali Dal stands steadfast with Bikram Singh Majithia. It is clear that chief minister @BhagwantMann & @AamAadmiParty have been unnerved by the resolute manner in which Majithia has taken on the govt and exposed its corrupt and immoral acts. We will not be cowed down by the brutal attempts to suppress the voice of the people expressed by Majithia and other Akali leaders by letting loose State agencies against them. This is not the first time that political vendetta has been unleashed against the Akali leadership. We will take it head on,” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on X.

Reacting to the raids and arrest, Majithia’s sister and Bathinda SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the action against him was the fallout of his “openly criticising the wrongdoings of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab”.

She said the state government’s move has refreshed the memory of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi on this very day. “Today, the way the puppet Bhagwant Mann sent his police to my younger brother Bikram Singh Majithia’s house to suppress the voice of truth has refreshed the memory of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi on this very day, June 25, 1975. Just as Indira Gandhi tried to silence the voices of her opponents, Bhagwant Mann is doing the same today. But Bhagwant Mann has forgotten that our family has never bowed before the oppression of governments in the past, nor will it bow now. Use all the force you can, but you cannot suppress the voice of truth. We will continue to expose the dark deeds of you and your government in the court of the public in this very manner. Remember, after 2027, we will not let you flee the country; your sins will be accounted for right here,” she posted on X.