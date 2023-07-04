Ludhiana: PAU VC Gosal visits alumni relations centre, pro gallery

The vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Satbir Singh Gosal, along with the deans of various constituent colleges, visited the newly established Alumni Relations Centre and Pro Gallery of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. An initiative aimed to celebrate the achievements of PAU alumni, create a network spanning continents and promote invaluable mentorship opportunities.

Punjab Agricultural University VC Satbir Singh Gosal along with the deans of other constituent colleges at the Alumni Relations Centre & and Pro Gallery on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Gosal expressed admiration for the profound impact made by PAU alumni in various professional domains. He emphasised that their accomplishments not only exemplify their skills, dedication and indomitable spirit but also highlight the eminence and rigorous education imparted by their alma mater. The establishment of the Alumni Relations Centre has facilitated a robust network of alumni, bridging the gap between current students and accomplished graduates. This connection is expected to bring about a transformative exchange of resources and opportunities.

Gosal stated, “Just as the mightiest trees derive strength from their deep-rooted foundations, so too shall our university thrive and endure through the resolute bonds with our alumni.”

S K Gupta, president of the alumni association, and Vishal Bector, associate director (Institution Relations), highlighted the various programs and activities offered by the centre. These include mentorship programs, lecture series, professional and soft skill development and financial support for underprivileged students, travel grants for conferences and seminars, assistance for extracurricular activities and incentives for cracking administrative services. Additionally, the centre invites alumni to relive cherished moments from their educational journey, explore archives, stay updated with the latest developments and appreciate the academic and sporting milestones of the institution.

