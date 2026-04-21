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Punjab agriculture department reports 2-quintal per acre dip in wheat yield after crop-cutting experiments

This season, wheat was cultivated over 86 lakh acres, and a total yield is estimated to be 182 lakh tonnes. The state government, which opened the procurement process on April 1 in 1,872 mandis, has made arrangements for purchasing 122 lakh tonnes.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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Punjab agriculture department’s crop-cutting experiments conducted to assess the wheat yield have shown an average decline of two quintals per acre compared to the 2025 season, translating into a direct loss of over 5,000 per acre for farmers.

A farmer uses a combine harvester in Amritsar. (PTI File)

This season, wheat was cultivated over 86 lakh acres, and a total yield is estimated to be 182 lakh tonnes. The state government, which opened the procurement process on April 1 in 1,872 mandis, has made arrangements for purchasing 122 lakh tonnes. To date, nearly 50 lakh tonnes have arrived in the mandis for procurement. A sum of 2,585 per quintal is being offered to the farmers for their produce.

Last year, a total yield of 188 lakh tonne was recorded in the state, out of which 119 lakh tonne was purchased by the state government agencies for the Centre’s nation-wide public distribution.

The crop in the state suffered damage due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the fag end of March and the first week of April during the final stage of maturing, leading to widespread lodging and damage to grains. The department so far has compiled 850 reports of the crop experiments, concluding an average yield of 20 quintals per acre against last year’s average yield of 22 quintals per acre.

According to an official in the state agriculture there is no system of compensating the loss incurred by the farmers due to a fall in the yield. He, however, added that the crop being harvested was sown early, and those portions faced damage because the crop matured in March when there was a sudden rise in the temperatures. “The yield may improve in the crop cutting tests being performed at a later stage,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, added.

The Centre, on April 17, announced relaxation of the norms for the procurement of wheat in Punjab. According to the official communication received by Punjab, the loss of lustre in the wheat crop has been allowed up to 70% against the existing norms of zero, shrivelled and broken grain up to 15% against the norms of up to 6% and damaged and slightly damaged to 6% against the norms of 2%.

GFX

Grain story

86 lakh acres

Area under wheat cultivation this season

1.25 lakh acres

Estimated loss to wheat crop area

20 quintals

Yield estimated this year

22 quintals

Yield in 2025

3 quintals per acre

Faridkot dist shows maximum yield loss

2,585 to 7,755

Estimated per-acre loss to farmers

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab agriculture department reports 2-quintal per acre dip in wheat yield after crop-cutting experiments
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab agriculture department reports 2-quintal per acre dip in wheat yield after crop-cutting experiments
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