Punjab AGTF arrests another member of Sonu Khatri gang from Jalandhar

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested one more gang member of notorious gangster Sonu Khatri from Jalandhar on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sajan Gill alias Gabbar, a native of Fateh Nangal in Gurdaspur, presently residing at Khambra Colony in Jalandhar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused has been identified as Sajan Gill alias Gabbar, a native of Fateh Nangal in Gurdaspur, presently residing at Khambra Colony in Jalandhar.

The development comes four days after AGTF, in a pan-India operation, had arrested three key shooters of gangster Khatri after recovering three foreign-made pistols of .32 bore from their possession. Accused Sukhman Brar was arrested from the Indo-Nepal Border, while he was attempting to escape to Nepal, and other two, identified as Jaskaran Singh alias Jassi and Jograj Singh alias Joga, were arrested from Gurugram. Gangster Sonu Khatri is a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

The DGP said that during preliminary investigations of three arrested shooters, it was revealed that the accused Sajan Gill alias Gabbar was involved in a recent firing incident at Metro Plaza in Zirakpur. “He provided technical as well as logistic support to the trio shooters on the instructions of foreign-based handler Sonu Khatri,” the DGP said.

He said that acting on the specific inputs, police teams of AGTF, under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, have arrested Sajan from Jalandhar.

Sharing more details, AIG Sandeep Goel, who was leading the operation, said that the arrested accused has a criminal history. Further investigations are on, he added.

A case FIR No. 210 dated July 21 was already registered under sections 307, 506, 34, 427 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Zirakpur.