Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Centre would not compromise with the interests of farmers under any circumstances, maintaining that all Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India were in the interest of farmers. He also clarified that an FTA with the United States had not yet been finalised. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to the Krishi Vigyan Kender in Samrala on Tuesday. (ht photo)

Addressing the “Khet Bachao Abhiyan” programme at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Samrala, where he was the chief guest, Chouhan said every trade agreement was signed after detailed discussions and a thorough analysis of its implications for farmers.

He said the FTAs were opening up international markets for Indian agricultural produce and creating greater export opportunities, which would directly benefit farmers.

During his visit, the minister also defended Punjab farmers against criticism over stubble burning, stating that they should not be blamed for pollution. He claimed that the state had recorded a historic reduction in stubble-burning incidents this season and that farmers had demonstrated that paddy residue could be managed without setting it on fire.

Chouhan also inspected various crop-residue management technologies, including the Happy Seeder, Super Seeder and Smart Seeder, at the KVK.

On paddy procurement, the Union minister said the entire crop produce would be purchased and they would not face any difficulties in the procurement process.

Highlighting the need to improve farm incomes, Chouhan praised PAU’s three-crop model and said integrated farming could help farmers save up to ₹1.5 lakh annually per acre.

The minister said around six-lakh farmer IDs had been generated in Punjab to prevent subsidised fertilisers, particularly urea and DAP, from being diverted for industrial use.

Addressing the concerns of potato, onion and tomato growers, Chouhan announced transportation assistance to help them access better markets and secure remunerative prices for their produce. He said farmers would also receive direct compensation under the Marketing Intervention Scheme in case of a sharp fall in market prices. The financial burden under the scheme would be shared equally by the Centre and the state government.

Announces ₹353-cr support for Punjab agriculture

Mohali: Addressing farmers in Mohali, Chouhan said the Centre has approved seven new agricultural projects worth ₹98 crore for Punjab and released an additional ₹254 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) .

Chouhan handed over the approval letter for the second instalment of the scheme’s mother sanction for 2026-27 to Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian. The seven projects have been included in the state’s Annual Action Plan and are aimed at improving agricultural productivity and infrastructure.

Chouhan also warned fertiliser dealers against black-marketing and forcing farmers to purchase additional products along with fertilisers. He announced that the Centre was preparing a stricter law to check the sale of counterfeit seeds, fake fertilisers and substandard pesticides.

Chouhan said trials of green ammonia are being undertaken in over 10,000 hectares across the country, including 1,800 hectares in Punjab, asserting that it is much more effective than urea.

“In Punjab, we have already conducted trials on 1,015 hectares. In Sangrur, Bathinda, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr, trials will take place in all these areas, and we will observe the results,” the Union minister told reporters.