The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) will announce nearly half of its candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly election in less than a month, said Tarsem Singh Khalsa, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Tuesday.

Tarsem Singh Khalsa, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh appealed to Panthic leaders to set aside differences and unite for a broader cause. (HT File)

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Speaking over phone, Tarsem said the party had constituted a parliamentary board to shortlist candidates. He said constituency in-charges who fulfil the party’s criteria and have demonstrated strong performance at the grassroots level would be considered for party tickets.

He said the party is likely to announce 50 to 60 candidates this month or by September 15.

Tarsem also emphasised the need for Panthic unity, saying that all leaders and organisations should come together on a common platform to work for the revival and betterment of Punjab. He appealed to Panthic leaders to set aside differences and unite for a broader cause.

He also ruled out reports that Amritpal Singh may contest the assembly elections against chief minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, stating the party has not decided about it yet.

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{{^usCountry}} Former Mansa MLA Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh joined the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) during a rally in Mansa. Aulakh had won the Mansa assembly seat on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket in 1997 and subsequently served as chairman of PUNSEED. He was associated with the SAD (Punar Surjit) faction before joining the Waris Punjab De. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Mansa MLA Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh joined the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) during a rally in Mansa. Aulakh had won the Mansa assembly seat on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket in 1997 and subsequently served as chairman of PUNSEED. He was associated with the SAD (Punar Surjit) faction before joining the Waris Punjab De. {{/usCountry}}

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