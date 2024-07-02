 Punjab and Haryana HC Bar president booked for assaulting lawyer - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
Punjab and Haryana HC Bar president booked for assaulting lawyer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The incident took place when the victim, Ranjeet Singh, accompanied by a court clerk, went to serve summons in connection with a writ petition

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA) president and his associates on Monday allegedly assaulted a lawyer while he was delivering court summons at the high court complex. The attack left him with a fractured rib.

Assistant sub-inspector Karan Singh, who is investigating the case, said Ranjeet was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital Sector 16 to get treatment for his injuries, which included a fractured. (Getty image)
Assistant sub-inspector Karan Singh, who is investigating the case, said Ranjeet was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital Sector 16 to get treatment for his injuries, which included a fractured. (Getty image)

The incident took place when the victim, Ranjeet Singh, accompanied by a court clerk, went to serve summons in connection with a writ petition.

Upon reaching the designated location,the bar body president Vikas Malik and his associates attacked Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karan Singh, who is investigating the case, said Ranjeet was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital Sector 16 to get treatment for his injuries, which included a fractured rib. His statement was recorded by the police, wherein he alleged that Vikas Malik and his associates assaulted him to prevent him from serving the court summons.

The accused have been booked under sections of the IPC along with sections 191(2), 190, 126(2), 115(2), and 351(2,3) of the BNS..

According to the victim’s statement, the assault is linked to a writ petition that he has filed against Malik, challenging his presidency. The HC chief justice had issued summons in this regard, which, he said, triggered the attack. Malik, however, denied the allegations, saying, “I am not aware of any such incident and no violence took place on the court premises. The complainant is falsely implicating my name in the case.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana HC Bar president booked for assaulting lawyer
