Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC ex-chief justice AB Saharya dies of Covid-19
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana HC ex-chief justice AB Saharya dies of Covid-19

A former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, AB Saharya, 80, has passed away in Delhi due to Covid-19 complications
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST
AB Saharya, a former chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, passed away in Delhi on Thursday. (HT file photo)

A former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, AB Saharya, 80, has passed away in Delhi due to Covid-19 complications.

Family members said he was admitted at Apollo hospital in Delhi, where he died of multiple organ failure caused by Covid-19, on Thursday.

Also read: Jaishankar in US next week, to discuss vaccines and Indo-Pacific

Born on September 15, 1940, he got enrolled with the Mysore State Bar Council in October 1963 and shifted to Delhi in 1965, where was designated as senior advocate of the Delhi high court in November 1984. He was appointed a permanent judge on April 24, 1986, at the Delhi high court before he joined as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 7, 1997.

He retired on September 14, 2002.

He was living with his family in Delhi, where his wife Prabha died in March 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP