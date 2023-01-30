Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to Centre on Daler Mehndi’s plea on passport renewal

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from the Central government on a plea from Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, seeking renewal of his passport.

He had approached high court on January 17, but notice to the Centre was issued on Monday after he impleaded authorities concerned in the Ministry of External Affairs as party in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehndi has told the court that he has to hold musical concerts abroad. An application has been moved before the Ministry of External Affairs. However, it is yet to act and the passport renewal is due for March 16, the plea stated. The Centre is to respond on the plea by February 2.

It was in September, 2022 that the high court had suspended the jail term of the Punjabi pop singer, who was in 2018 sentenced to two years in jail in a 2003 human trafficking case. Mehndi was held guilty under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial court had sentenced him to two-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000. After the additional district sessions judge dismissed Mehndi’s appeal on July 14, 2022 he was taken into custody and remained in Patiala jail for some time. However, later jail term was suspended by the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}