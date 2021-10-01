Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns cases listed for October to next year

The cases listed for October this year will now come up for hearing between January and March next year.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The decision to adjourn the cases to October have been taken by the Punjab and Haryana high court in view of the Covid situation. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has adjourned cases listed for October for hearing between January and March next year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The HC also decided to increase the number of judges, who would hear cases through physical mode. Now almost 50% of 45 judges’ present strength will hear the cases physically on a daily basis against a dozen, hearing earlier.

An official said the decision to adjourn the cases was taken on the basis of government advisories and opinion of medical and administrative experts and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants.

The official, however, said the cases of anticipatory bails, regular bails, protection to life and liberty and premature release etc won’t be adjourned and will be taken up on the already fixed date. The cases filed in 2021 and listed in “urgent category” also won’t be adjourned. The cases in which advancing of hearing was allowed this year also won’t be adjourned, the official said, adding that in case of urgency, a litigant can move an application for advancing the hearing in already filed cases. Interim orders passed will also stand extended in adjourned matters.

