HC asks UT police to consider transgender’s application for khaki job

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh police to allow a 24-year-old transgender to apply for a post in the recruitment of constables in the UT.

The high court bench of justice Vikram Aggarwal acted on the plea from Saurav alias Kittu Tank, who had sought directions to the home secretary and the director general of police, Chandigarh, to allow her to participate in the recruitment being conducted by the UT police.

As per plea, she could not submit an online application for the post of constable because there was no transgender option in the form. A representation was given by her on June 2. But it yielded no result, her counsel, Raina Godara had told the court. The process for the recruitment of constables started on May 20.

As per plea, she has completed Class 12 and, after training in mountaineering, successfully climbed the Mount Lobuche in the Everest region in Nepal in 2021. She also attempted to scale Mount Everest in April-May 2021 and climbed up to 7,800m, before being forced to suspend the expedition owing to extreme weather conditions, as per the plea.

Taking note of the plea, the high court bench has sought response by July 31 and further directed that in the meantime, in case she submits an online application form mentioning her category as transgender, the same be accepted and “thereafter considered by the appropriate authority in accordance with its own rules,” the bench said.