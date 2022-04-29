Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses bail plea of ex-DSP Jagdish Bhola

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed bail plea of ex-DSP Jagdish Bhola, alleged kingpin of ₹6,000 crore drugs racket in Punjab, in a money laundering case.

The court observed that it was not able to accept arguments raised by Bhola.

“The prosecution evidence stood closed. Thereafter delay, if any, is on the part of the defence (his counsels), which has failed to conclude its evidence,” the court said, adding that the allegations against him are quite serious.

The court further observed that in view of his long custody, it hoped and expect that Bhola’s counsels would not “waste time” and make an effort to conclude the evidence at the earliest enabling the trial court to pass final order.

A dismissed deputy superintendent of police, Bhola has been convicted in three cases so far. He is behind bars since 2014. Bhola had sought bail in a money laundering case, an off shoot of drugs case, in which probe was launched immediately after the racket was busted in 2013.

He had argued that he was in custody for more than seven years and that other co-accused have been granted bail, whereas the similar benefit has not been granted to him on the assumption that he is the main accused.

Property of the petitioner is already attached and there is no possibility of the petitioner fleeing the country. The prosecution having led its evidence has not been able to make out a case against the petitioner and, therefore, the benefit of bail is required to be given to the petitioner, he had argued.

On the other hand, the investigating agencies had argued that his total quantum of punishment would come to 24 years of imprisonment. One co-accused let off on bail is absconding and has been declared proclaimed offender. There is every likelihood that in case the petitioner is also released on bail, he would abscond delaying the process of the prosecution, it was argued.

