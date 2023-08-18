YPS Chowk logjam: HC gives protesters, authorities last opportunity to clear site

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday gave “last opportunity” to the protesters and administrations of Chandigarh and Mohali to clear YPS Chowk, where Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been protesting since January 7. Giving 15 days to resolve the issue, the high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan posted the matter for September 5 and said the March 10 order of the high court be given effect in letter and spirit. (Keshav Singh/HT)

If authorities fail, the court will not hesitate in bringing in forces from outside the state for removal of protesters, the bench orally observed.

On March 10, the court had ordered that all steps be taken to ensure that none of the roads leading to Chandigarh from Mohali district is, in any manner, allowed to be obstructed or hindered, leading to stoppage of movement of traffic, and putting life and property of the government and citizens at peril, apart from causing inconvenience to commuters on the roads.

The court was hearing a PIL from NGO ArriveSAFE that has sought removal of protesters from YPS Chowk, a major traffic lifeline.

Since January 7, the rotary, near the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has been blocked for traffic due to the protest by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that has been demanding release of Sikh prisoners, majorly hitting inter-city movement of traffic.

The NGO’s PIL was filed on March 10 and has been heard nearly a dozen times since, with Punjab and UT’s assurances that talks are on with the protesters and amicable solution will be arrived at.

As the court found that no action was being taken against the protesters, the Punjab DGP was also summoned on May 25. However, the protest still continues.

During the last hearing on August 2, the court had observed that it will not hesitate in issuing directions to police to remove the protesters by use of force.

The court observed that authorities had been “dragging their feet” for long and further asserted that public roads could not be allowed to be blocked indefinitely.

During the Thursday hearing, UT as well as Punjab submitted that some more time be granted as talks were on with the protesters. The protesters had also met the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator, and a consensus will soon be reached, the court was told.

On the other hand, the protesters’ lawyers also pleaded for some more time and underlined that a procession was carried out by the morcha on August 15, which passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

The claims of peaceful procession were countered by petitioners’ lawyers, who submitted that over 2,000 protesters carried out the march and that too without any permission. Borders of Chandigarh were sealed and there were restrictions in many parts of Mohali, they submitted.

The NGO lawyers also submitted that on each and every hearing, the respondents had been seeking time with the promises that a solution will soon be found out. But the protest was still continuing.

Taking note of submissions, the court observed that the protesters as well as administrations of Mohali and Chandigarh were in contempt of court in view of the March 10 order wherein they were told to keep roads clear of protesters.

As lawyers pleaded for more time, the court adjourned the matter to September 5, but made it clear that protest cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely. The detailed order is awaited.

