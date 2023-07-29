Disburse a ‘substantial amount’ of post-matric scholarship by August 24: HC to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Punjab government to pay a ‘substantial amount’ to colleges by August 24 under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) programme, failing which the chief secretary has been told to remain present in court. The court added that on May 25, it was directed that in case 40% of the payment was not made on or before the July 4 hearing, the chief secretary, Punjab, would remain present in court for that day’s hearing. (HT File)

The court was dismayed over the fact on May 3, an undertaking was given at the behest of the director, department of social justice and empowerment minorities, that 40% of the payment would be made in three weeks, however, the same has not been adhered to.

The court added that on May 25, it was directed that in case 40% of the payment was not made on or before the July 4 hearing, the chief secretary, Punjab, would remain present in court for that day’s hearing.

It is to be noted that on July 4, the chief secretary had not appeared, and the government had undertaken before the court that an amount of ₹180 crore has been sanctioned to make payment to colleges. The disbursement of ₹30 crore has been done, and some disbursement would be made today itself, the state’s lawyer told the high court adding that some clarification was required from some colleges.

The court observed that despite these submissions now the government in its affidavit has taken a “totally vague stand” that the colleges are not giving an undertaking that they have not charged anything from the students. “… such undertaking is part of the record, and even today, learned counsels for the petitioners submits at bar that nothing has been charged from the students. On the face of it, these are the delaying tactics,” the bench remarked, posting the matter for August 24 and directed that in the meantime, it is made clear that if any substantial amount is not paid, the chief secretary would remain present in person on that day.

The plea is pending since 2017, in which it was alleged that court orders on the release of funds under post-matric scholarship have not been complied with by the state government.

It was in August 2013 that the high court had ordered that henceforth the amount of fees etc, which is paid by the Central government to the state government on account of the fees of the eligible students, under the scheme, would be paid directly to the college and not to be deposited in the accounts of the eligible students. The dues of the colleges, which are still pending with the state government would be disbursed to colleges within a period of three months. However, as the state failed to comply with the order, the colleges moved to the high court in 2017 and the matter is still pending adjudication.

As per reports submitted in the high court, the payment has been made till the financial years 2016-17 and also, the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, the substantial amount for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 was pending even as the state had admitted that the proportionate payment has already been made by the Centre to Punjab.