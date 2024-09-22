Punjab and Haryana high court restrains builder Bajwa from selling his properties

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained Mohali based realtor, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, from selling off his properties until further orders. The order came from the bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil during the resumed hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal. (iStock)

The order came from the bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil during the resumed hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him. Bajwa, the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali, is facing allegations of cheating and fraud at different places and has at least 50 criminal cases pending against him from investors.

During the hearing it came to light that Bajwa has as many as 20 FIRs registered against him in Mohali district, in which investigation is pending; and another 16 at NRI police stations across the state. After perusing record of criminal cases against him, the court said it was “amazed to see shocking approach of enforcing agencies” in dealing with the criminal cases, mostly of cheating and fraud, with pending investigation for years altogether. The record suggests that the oldest pending FIR probe is of 2008, registered in Kharar. Apart from this, there is one case registered in 2017 and two FIRs in 2019, in which probe is still pending and he has not even been arrested.

Bajwa had submitted details of his properties, however, the court found the same “incomplete”, stating that most of the properties do not have identity of same with specification and measurements. Notably, the list submitted showed that he has nine luxury cars but cash amounting to only ₹10 lakh. The court remarked that he has not given complete details of “wherein, he might have invested money earned after duping hundreds of home seekers.”

“Keeping in view the gravity and sensitivity involved in the petition, respondent number 4 (Bajwa) is directed not to transfer, sell, dispose of, any of the properties ...till further orders,” the court ordered while posting the matter for further hearing on September 25.