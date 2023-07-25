Draftsmen recruitment: HC restrains Punjab from changing dept of new appointees

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Punjab government from changing the departments of the junior draftsmen candidates who have been issued appointment letters for a particular department. The bench of Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has fixed the next date of hearing on October 12. (HT FILE)

The recruitment process for 585 posts of junior draftsman (civil) was issued in 2021 for various departments in the state. The appointment process started earlier this year.

As per the plea in the application itself, a candidate had to opt for the department. Thus, a candidate, who comes in merit and is allotted a department of his choice, cannot thereafter be permitted to say that he should be given some of the other preferences given by him in the application form, the plea from Narinderpal Singh and 18 others argued, who are also in the merit list.

It said that some meritorious candidates, who had already joined in certain departments in terms of preference given, were reluctant to join unless they get the department of their choice.

The recruitment board is recommending the names of the candidates, whose names were previously also recommended by the board, and who got appointment letters for other departments, instead of recommending the names of the petitioners, who are next on the merit list, the plea argued.

It demanded that the state be restrained from giving any fresh appointment letter (in a different department) to any candidate in the merit list, who was already been given such an appointment letter for the department of his preference but did not join duty. The plea also demanded that the government be directed to issue appointment letters to the petitioners, whose names are on the merit list.

“Meanwhile, those persons who have already been issued appointment orders, would not be given further option to shift to another place,” the bench of Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has ordered while fixing the next date of hearing on October 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON