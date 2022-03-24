Punjab and Haryana high court seeks fresh report on Chandigarh International Airport projects

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought fresh status reports on different infrastructure projects related to Chandigarh International Airport.

During the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli posted the matter for May 26 and asked the Centre as well as Chandigarh administration to file progress reports. The public interest litigation (PIL) is pending before HC since December 2015, when it was approached by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport. Since, then HC is monitoring the progress of various projects. The matter could not be taken up since March 3, 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak and Tuesday’s hearing was the first since then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March 2020, the high court had directed chief of defence staff (CDS) and chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI), to hold a meeting to decide on the fate of installation of CAT-III B instrument landing system, which allows aircraft to operate in near zero visibility conditions.

The Centre is to submit a report on that. A progress report has also been sought from Chandigarh administration regarding steps taken by them for providing alternative shorter route for approaching the airport from Chandigarh side.