St Kabir’s derecognition: HC notice to Chandigarh on school body’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought response from the Chandigarh administration on a plea from Chandigarh’s private schools, challenging former’s move to derecognise St Kabir Public School, Sector 26.

HC notice to Chandigarh on school body’s plea over St Kabir’s derecognition. (iStockphoto)

The fresh application was moved on an earlier petition pending in high court in which schools have challenged UT’s decision allowing reimbursement to schools only for 10% economic weaker section (EWS students, but asking them to admit 25% EWS students.

The Independent Schools Association (ISA), the private schools’ body, has assailed UT’s move to derecognise St Kabir Public School for not admitting students as per UT’s directive. It has been argued that while the dispute was pending consideration before high court, the UT hostilely decided to derecognise the school.

As per UT, private schools are to get reimbursement under the EWS category for only 10% admissions made each year. Educational institutes have been allotted land on leasehold basis under a 1996 scheme, according to which they were required to admit 5% students as part of social responsibility from EWS category without charging any dues. Subsequently, the 5% limit was enhanced to 15% in 2005, and it covered all schools that got land prior to this policy or after the notification of the policy. While capping the EWS enrolments at 25%, as mandated under the RTE Act, UT provides reimbursement for 10% students only, citing the remaining 15% admissions fall under the 1996 scheme.

However, schools are arguing that UT has been dilly dallying on reimbursements since 2012. They are only provided reimbursement for the entry level class, no further reimbursement was being provided by the administration for the next classes of EWS students, schools have argued, seeking high court intervention and directions that orders/notices issued by UT in this regard be quashed.