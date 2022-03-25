Punjab and Haryana high court to resume physical hearings from March 28

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday announced physical resumption of hearings by all judges from March 28.

An official spokesman said that modes of virtual hearings of cases would be deactivated and now on cases will be taken up only through physical mode. Physical hearings were suspended in March 2020 owing to Covid-19 outbreak. Subsequently, before the outbreak of the second and third wave, limited physical hearings restarted. This is for the first time since March 2020 that all the benches will take up cases through physical mode.

The official further said the requests for video- conferencing will not be entertained and online mentioning of cases will also be deactivated. He added that litigants will not be allowed to enter the premises except in the cases where there are specific directions from the court. Entry into the court premises will be only to those wearing face masks.