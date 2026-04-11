Punjab announces 2-crore bounty on 28 gangsters in first public drive

In an unprecedented move to crack down on organised crime, the Punjab government on Friday announced a cumulative bounty of around ₹2 crore on 28 most-wanted gangsters, publishing their photographs in full-page newspaper advertisements and inviting public tips through a dedicated helpline.

Topping the list with a ₹ 10-lakh bounty each are foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, an Pakistan ISI-backed terrorist. (HT)

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Issued under the flagship anti-gangster campaign of the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the advertisements mark the first time the state has publicly named and displayed photographs of such a large group of fugitives to dismantle organised crime networks. The government has assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Topping the list with a ₹10-lakh bounty each are foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, accused of masterminding the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, an ISI-backed terrorist associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who is allegedly orchestrating terror activities from Pakistan.

Several others, including Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Rohit Godara, also carry ₹10-lakh rewards.

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{{^usCountry}} Other 20 gangsters who carry a reward of ₹5 lakh each include Harry Boxer Harichand, Gurwinder Singh, Aditya Kapoor, Amarjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Varinder Singh, Supreet Singh, Naveen Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, Nishan Singh Jourian, Gurdev Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Rajinder Singh and Shakti Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other 20 gangsters who carry a reward of ₹5 lakh each include Harry Boxer Harichand, Gurwinder Singh, Aditya Kapoor, Amarjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Varinder Singh, Supreet Singh, Naveen Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, Nishan Singh Jourian, Gurdev Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Rajinder Singh and Shakti Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officials said the list was finalised after analysing 61 gangsters operating from abroad. “Despite efforts by state and central agencies, these gangsters remain out of reach of law by frequently changing countries,” a senior official from the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officials said the list was finalised after analysing 61 gangsters operating from abroad. “Despite efforts by state and central agencies, these gangsters remain out of reach of law by frequently changing countries,” a senior official from the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official said the newly set up Overseas Fugitive Tracking Cell played a key role in identifying the 28 gangsters featured in the advertisements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the newly set up Overseas Fugitive Tracking Cell played a key role in identifying the 28 gangsters featured in the advertisements. {{/usCountry}}

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Launched in January, the Anti-Gangster Helpline number — 93946-93946 — has already yielded results, with tips from the public leading to arrest of several gangsters and criminals, said officials.

AGTF ADGP Parmod Ban said now the public campaign had been rolled out to generate first-hand information about the whereabouts of gangsters and effect their arrests.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the initiative was part of a “well-strategised war” against gangsterism, aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem, including financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains and communication networks.

The cross-border networks of these gangsters, financing of local associates and weapon supply chains have kept the state police on their toes for months.

Since the launch of the anti-gangster campaign on January 20, Punjab Police have conducted over 55,000 raids, arresting more than 19,000 individuals and recovering a significant haul of arms and ammunition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravinder Vasudeva Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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