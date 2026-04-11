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Punjab announces 2-crore bounty on 28 gangsters in first public drive

Issued under the flagship anti-gangster campaign of the AAP-led government, the advertisements mark the first time the state has publicly named and displayed photographs of such a large group of fugitives

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
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In an unprecedented move to crack down on organised crime, the Punjab government on Friday announced a cumulative bounty of around 2 crore on 28 most-wanted gangsters, publishing their photographs in full-page newspaper advertisements and inviting public tips through a dedicated helpline.

Topping the list with a 10-lakh bounty each are foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, an Pakistan ISI-backed terrorist. (HT)

Issued under the flagship anti-gangster campaign of the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the advertisements mark the first time the state has publicly named and displayed photographs of such a large group of fugitives to dismantle organised crime networks. The government has assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Topping the list with a 10-lakh bounty each are foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, accused of masterminding the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, an ISI-backed terrorist associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who is allegedly orchestrating terror activities from Pakistan.

Several others, including Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Rohit Godara, also carry 10-lakh rewards.

Launched in January, the Anti-Gangster Helpline number — 93946-93946 — has already yielded results, with tips from the public leading to arrest of several gangsters and criminals, said officials.

AGTF ADGP Parmod Ban said now the public campaign had been rolled out to generate first-hand information about the whereabouts of gangsters and effect their arrests.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the initiative was part of a “well-strategised war” against gangsterism, aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem, including financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains and communication networks.

The cross-border networks of these gangsters, financing of local associates and weapon supply chains have kept the state police on their toes for months.

Since the launch of the anti-gangster campaign on January 20, Punjab Police have conducted over 55,000 raids, arresting more than 19,000 individuals and recovering a significant haul of arms and ammunition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab announces 2-crore bounty on 28 gangsters in first public drive
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab announces 2-crore bounty on 28 gangsters in first public drive
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