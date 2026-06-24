Punjab: Another thermal power unit shut; six offline amid contractual staff’s strike

Another power generation unit of Ropar thermal plant stopped functioning, taking the number of non-functional units owing to technical faults to six at three state-owned thermal plants on Tuesday. The crisis has already resulted in a generation loss of around 1,190 MW, forcing the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to depend more heavily on power purchases from external sources. Punjab recorded a peak power demand of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday.

According to officials, one unit at Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant (GATP) in Goindwal Sahib, three units at Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant in Lehra Mohabbat, and two units at Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar, remained out of operation.

Punjab recorded a peak power demand of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday. Consequently, the PSPCL, besides its own plants, had to manage the demand through the national power grid, power supplied by independent producers and hydel projects.

Officials said the restoration of affected units had been delayed due to a shortage of manpower. “The contractual employees at state-owned thermal plants are on strike and they have refused to undertake repair and maintenance activities,” said a senior PSPCL official, requesting anonymity.

PSPCL director (generation) Punerdeep Singh Brar said efforts were being made to restore the non-operational units at the earliest. “The contractual employees have not joined their duties so far. This has delayed the restoration work of the non-operational thermal units. We are trying, but it will take some time,” Brar said.

Power demand is expected to remain high as paddy transplantation gains momentum across the state.

Nearly 3,000 contractual employees of the state-owned thermal plants continued their agitation on Tuesday despite an announcement a day earlier that the strike would be called off. Protesting since June 16, they have been demanding absorption into the corporation under the existing policy. They said that they had on Monday agreed in principle to resume duties after talks with PSPCL management. However, union leaders alleged that the corporation later backtracked on its assurances and proposed bringing an ordinance instead of implementing the existing policy.

Bajwa blames state govt

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government. “The government’s negligence, lack of planning and administrative incompetence have pushed Punjab into a precarious situation at a time when electricity demand is peaking due to the intense summer heat and the paddy transplantation,” he said.