Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh

Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general (AG) office in Chandigarh.

These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.

These law officers will primarily appear before Punjab and Haryana high court.

Since March, those appointed during the previous Congress government were continuing. During the Congress tenure, the number of law officers at the AG office in Chandigarh remained 150-160 law officers. For Delhi, it had a separate list of 70 law officers.

The AAP government is yet to announce the names of law officers for Delhi.

Last month, senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu had resigned as the state’s AG. He was appointed on March 20 soon after the new government took charge in Punjab. Though he cited personal reasons for quitting, his resignation was attributed to the differences between the AAP leadership and Sidhu over the list of law officers and “interference in the working” of the AG office.

The present AG, senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as AG on July 30.

