Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh
Pending for five months, appointments include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general
Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general (AG) office in Chandigarh.
These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.
These law officers will primarily appear before Punjab and Haryana high court.
Since March, those appointed during the previous Congress government were continuing. During the Congress tenure, the number of law officers at the AG office in Chandigarh remained 150-160 law officers. For Delhi, it had a separate list of 70 law officers.
The AAP government is yet to announce the names of law officers for Delhi.
Last month, senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu had resigned as the state’s AG. He was appointed on March 20 soon after the new government took charge in Punjab. Though he cited personal reasons for quitting, his resignation was attributed to the differences between the AAP leadership and Sidhu over the list of law officers and “interference in the working” of the AG office.
The present AG, senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as AG on July 30.
Two minor sisters crushed to death by speeding truck in Loni Kalbhor
Two minor sisters were killed and their uncle was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Loni Kalbhor area in Pune on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Gayatri Nandkumar Shitole (17) and Rajashree Nandkumar Shitole (10), while the injured is identified as Pandurang Navnath Bhikshe (42). The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted at spa centre, manager held
A police raid on Friday exposed a prostitution racket that was being run under the name of a spa centre in Gurugram. The spa centre manager, Yogesh Kumar, has been arrested, police said. Kumar is a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. A PTI report said after the raid, two women belonging to the spa centre, located at a mall in Sector 51, were detained, but were released after questioning.
‘Modi vs who in 2024? I tell you…': Sanjay Singh slams BJP after CBI raids
In yet another press conference by the Aam Aadmi Party over the CBI raid on the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the issue is not about liquor policy in the national capital, but the rising popularity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “If that were the case, they would have investigated Gujarat... They are targeting Kejriwal's model for health and education,” Singh said.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled in Bengaluru for second time
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show, scheduled to be held on Saturday in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event. This is the second time that Faruqui's show has been called off in Bengaluru -- the first time in November last year. Faruqui was jailed for over a month earlier this year after a show at the Munro cafe in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Mumbaikars' security our responsibility: Top cop as probe begins on threat texts
The Mumbai Police said on Saturday the threat messages it had received warning of a 26/11-like terror attack in the city could be traced to Pakistan and that a probe into the matter was underway. Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar also assured Mumbaikars of the issue being taken seriously and said the investigation had been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch. Efforts are also on to identify and locate the sender of the threat messages.
