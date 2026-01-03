Punjab: Armed men barge into Kapurthala woman’s house, shoot her dead

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kapurthala’s Seenpura mohalla on Friday afternoon. Deceased Hempreet Kaur

The deceased has been identified as Hempreet Kaur, who was living alone at her house. Her husband Parminder Singh and son are settled in Canada. The victim, who was having an estranged relationship with her husband, had returned from Canada over a month ago after meeting her son.

“According to the relatives of the victim, two armed assailants broke into the house and opened fire at Hempreet from point-blank range before fleeing the crime scene. The woman died on spot,” Kapurthala senior superintendent of the police (SSP) Gaurav Toor said.

“The bystanders tried to overpower the assailants but they fired in the air and managed to flee on their motorcycle,” said Sukhbir Kaur, one of the relatives of the victim. Sukhbir added that two suspicious youths were seen taking multiple rounds of the street, where Hempreet lived, during the day.

The SSP said police are recording statements of victim’s families and eyewitnesses. “We have gathered some important clues, including CCTV footages from the nearby areas. We are investigating the matter from all the angles, taking digital and technical evidences into the consideration,” he added.

During the preliminary probe, the police said they have managed to identify the accused and the two-wheeler used by them to execute the crime.

Police said four empty shells were collected from the victim’s house. A case has been registered under section 103(murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of Arms act.