Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws

The Punjab assembly on Friday passed a resolution, demanding that the Centre withdraw the three contentious farm laws unconditionally.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh moved a resolution to this effect in the assembly after which it was passed in the absence of the Shiromani Akali Dal members, who have been suspended for the rest of the budget session for their unruly conduct during the CM’s address. The Akali MLAs raised slogans against the state’s Congress government when Capt Amarinder accused SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur of U-turns and doublespeak on the farm laws.

The chief minister was speaking on the farmers’ agitation during his speech in response to the discussion on the motion of thanks to governor VP Singh Badnore’s address in the Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said that Capt Amarinder should clarify if he was part of the high-powered committee of the Union government to enact the three farm laws. He claimed that state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also attended the committee’s meetings. At this, Manpreet laid down minutes of the meeting before the assembly in which he said he had reiterated that the minimum support price (MSP) should not be tinkered with.

The chief minister’s speech was disrupted yet again and dissatisfied AAP members walked out of the House.