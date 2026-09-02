Punjab athletes make mark on Day 2 of nat’l youth c’ship in Ludhiana

Day two of the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships at Guru Nanak Stadium featured packed track and field events on Wednesday, with young competitors from across the country vying for top honours.

A player in action during the high jump event. (HT PHOTO)

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Home-state athletes delivered notable performances. Punjab’s Sehnoor Bawa secured first place in the under-18 girls’ 400-metre race, finishing ahead of Haryana’s Lakshita and Tamil Nadu’s Sahaya Jemima M.

In the under-18 boys’ 5,000-metre race walk, Uttar Pradesh’s Vishnu took first place, while Punjab’s Prabhjot Singh claimed second and Delhi’s Aditya Dangi finished third. In the girls’ 3,000-metre race walk, Haryana’s Prachi Bishnoi won the event, followed by Madhya Pradesh’s Ranjana Yadav and Punjab’s Khushveer Kaur.

Other events saw strong performances from various participating states. Representing Reliance, Sandeep Vinod Kumar won the men’s 110-metre hurdles, ahead of Navy’s Sachin Binu and Haryana’s Shivdarshan.

Haryana athletes led the under-18 boys’ discus throw, with Dheeraj Sahu taking first place and Yash Jaglan second.

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{{^usCountry}} In middle-distance events, Rajasthan’s Sahil won the under-18 boys’ 1,000-metre race, followed by Haryana’s Dev and Madhya Pradesh’s Ranglal Dodiyar. Karnataka’s Nagini claimed the under-18 girls’ 1,000-metre title, ahead of Haryana’s Hunny Malik and Rajasthan’s Deepika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In middle-distance events, Rajasthan’s Sahil won the under-18 boys’ 1,000-metre race, followed by Haryana’s Dev and Madhya Pradesh’s Ranglal Dodiyar. Karnataka’s Nagini claimed the under-18 girls’ 1,000-metre title, ahead of Haryana’s Hunny Malik and Rajasthan’s Deepika. {{/usCountry}}

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In the under-18 boys’ 400-metre dash, Telangana’s Lodenge Ramu finished first, with Maharashtra’s Manas Shinde taking second and Kerala’s Ebin K J third.

The championship has brought together some of the country’s promising young athletes, giving them an opportunity to compete at the national level and gain valuable experience. The three-day national meet concludes on Thursday, with remaining track and field finals scheduled.