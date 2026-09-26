Punjab attracted nearly 2 lakh crore investment in 4 years: Mann

Punjab is fast emerging as a major industrial hub and preferred investment destination, with the Bhagwant Mann-led government attracting ₹1.89 lakh crore in investments over the last four years, an official statement said on Friday. This generated employment potential for 6.31 lakh youth and is driving industrial growth beyond traditional centres, it said.

Mohali accounted for proposals worth ₹9,478 crore during the period from 2022-23 to 2026-27, while Ludhiana recorded ₹4,968 crore. (HT)

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A review of the industries department’s performance by the chief minister on Friday showed that Mohali emerged as the leading district in terms of investment proposals received through Common Application Forms (CAFs), followed by Ludhiana and Patiala.

Mohali accounted for proposals worth ₹9,478 crore during the period from 2022-23 to 2026-27, while Ludhiana recorded ₹4,968 crore. Patiala followed with ₹2,590 crore and Hoshiarpur with ₹2,003 crore. Other districts that attracted significant proposals included Fatehgarh Sahib ( ₹1,265 crore), Bathinda ( ₹1,248 crore), Kapurthala ( ₹1,037 crore) and Jalandhar ( ₹1,003 crore).

Mann said, “The remarkable scale of investment reflects the growing confidence of domestic and global investors in Punjab’s industrial ecosystem. Our government has consistently worked to create a congenial, transparent and investor-friendly business environment, backed by improved infrastructure, responsive governance and streamlined approvals.” He added that Punjab’s traditional strengths in agriculture, manufacturing, engineering, textiles and food processing, coupled with the state’s emerging capabilities in technology, renewable energy, automobiles and modern manufacturing, are providing a strong foundation for the next phase of industrial growth.

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{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that several leading national and international companies, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AICHI Steels, Vardhman, Nestle, Hindustan Lever, Cargill, De Heus, HMEL, Santhan Textiles and Freudenberg, among others, have invested or expanded their presence in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that several leading national and international companies, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AICHI Steels, Vardhman, Nestle, Hindustan Lever, Cargill, De Heus, HMEL, Santhan Textiles and Freudenberg, among others, have invested or expanded their presence in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohali and Ludhiana alone accounted for 49.8% of the total investments routed through CAFs during the period, underlining the growing importance of these two cities as major economic centres of Punjab.

Mann said that Mohali’s IT, technology and innovation ecosystem is expanding rapidly. “The city is steadily developing into a major technology destination and has the potential to emerge as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’,” he said. Several other districts are also making a significant contribution to Punjab, the chief minister added.

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