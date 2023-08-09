Punjab Bandh highlights: The Dalit and Christian communities in Punjab jointly called for a state-wide bandh, or strike, in view of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, an extension of the rallies protesting against the assault of women in the northeastern state. Protestors blocked Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road near Rama Mandi(HT)

The dominant Ravidasa and Valmiki communities of Doaba districts as well as the Diocese of Jullundar have also extended support to the bandh.

The newly-launched Manipur Insaaf Morcha announced that the strike will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Punjab government decided to keep the schools in the state closed today, fearing any potential unrest during the bandh.