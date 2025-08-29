Punjab: Barnala man dies, four family members injured in roof collapse

A 33-year-old man, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, died while four members of his family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed on Thursday morning in Bazigar Basti in Barnala. The incident is believed to have been caused by heavy rains and the dilapidated condition of the old, unsupported roof. Family members of the deceased in Bazigar Basti in Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to police, five family members were trapped under the debris following the collapse. Rescue efforts were launched immediately, and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Barnala.

Lakhwinder succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Barnala civil hospital. His wife, Sukhwinder Kaur, their son Harmanpreet Singh, and their 3-year-old daughter Komal Kaur have been referred to the government hospital in Faridkot.

Their daughter, Manpreet Kaur, 10, is currently receiving treatment at the civil hospital. The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said the condition of all the injured is stable.

Sub-divisional magistrate Sonam visited the incident spot and said that the administration has set up a relief camp at Bibi Pradhan Kaur Gurdwara Sahib for Bazigar Basti residents.

Deputy commissioner T Benith appealed to people to move out of unsafe buildings for a few days. “Due to incessant rains, many temporary structures have become unsafe and could collapse. People are advised to report the unsafe structures to concerned officials in their areas,” the DC added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has closed the railway overbridge at Kachehri Chowk for heavy vehicular traffic for the next 15 days. The heavy traffic has been diverted towards Bajakhana Chowk.