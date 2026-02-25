Chandigarh, A departmental action was ordered against traffic police personnel in Punjab's Batala for their alleged appearance in a private video, which Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed was a "pre-wedding shoot" and demanded their suspension. Punjab: Batala traffic cops appear in 'pre-wedding shoot'; probe ordered

Majithia claimed that the traffic cops appeared in the "pre-wedding shoot" of the chairman of the Batala market committee.

Saying that the police personnel who participated in the filming of the pre-wedding shoot should also be suspended, Majithia asked Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to explain why police personnel were allowed to participate in such antics.

In a statement here, the Akali leader said it was shocking that police personnel were being used as "extras" in film shoots of an A leader at a time when anti-national elements were gunning down police personnel on the international border with Pakistan.

"This is being done at a time when securing the safety of its own force as well as fellow citizens is most important. It seems pre-wedding shoots of its leaders are more important than maintaining law and order in the state for the A government," he added.

Meanwhile, Batala Deputy Superintendent of Police Tajinderpal Singh said a video circulating on social media shows some police personnel of the traffic staff, Batala, appearing in a private video without obtaining prior approval from the police department.

"A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the officials concerned for this act of indiscipline," said the DSP.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Giani Harpreet Singh too criticised the appearance of traffic cops in the private video.

"If police personnel were deployed for the private pre-wedding shoot of the chairman of the Batala market committee, it raises serious concerns about the priorities in the use of government resources. The fundamental duty of the police and administration is to ensure public safety and uphold the law.

"There must be full accountability and appropriate action on this matter," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.