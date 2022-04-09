Punjab Beopar Mandal demands arrest of Ludhiana kidnapping bid culprits, warns of stir

Raising hue and cry over the alleged kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain and lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over deteriorating law and order situation, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal warned of an agitation if the culprits in the kidnapping case are not arrested within a week.

In a meeting held on Friday, members of the traders’ body said a memorandum will be submitted in this regard with the commissioner of police on Monday.

The body’s general secretary Sunul Mehra and district president Arvinder Makkar said law-and-order situated in the state has deteriorated since the AAP formed the government.

Even after the kidnapping bid, Jain had to make rounds of different police stations for getting the FIR lodged as police continued to pass the buck to each other over jurisdiction.

“If the kidnapers are not arrested within a week, then we will be forced to raise an agitation against the government across the state,” said Mehra.

A group of unidentified accused vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of kidnapping him near the Focal Point area on National Highway on Tuesday night. The industrialist’s driver sped up the vehicle and foiled the kidnapping bid. The Sahnewal police have lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

