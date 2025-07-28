Punjab: Big fat weddings draining farmers, says CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday urged farmers to abandon the trend of extravagant weddings and opt for simpler, more affordable celebrations. Speaking to villagers in a rustic and informal interaction under the shade of trees in Samrala, Mann emphasised that the culture of “big fat weddings” was financially draining individual families and jeopardising the economic stability of the farming community. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann meets villagers in Samrala. (HT photo)

He said that he was pained to see farmers taking loans or mortgaging land to fund multi-day functions, lavish buffets, gold-laden gifts and excessive dowries. “These are not weddings. These are financial disasters disguised as celebrations,” he said.

Mann emphasised that such practices are adding to the already heavy debt burden on Punjab’s farmers, many of whom are still grappling with low crop prices, erratic rainfall, depleting groundwater and rising input costs. “We talk about farmer suicides, but rarely acknowledge that social pressures like dowries and elaborate weddings are silently killing our farmers,” he said, calling the trend both economically and socially dangerous.

The chief minister shared personal observations of families going into debt to host extravagant weddings in an attempt to meet societal standards. “This comparison culture, where people feel compelled to outdo their neighbours, is like cancer. Simple weddings don’t make you small; they make you wise,” he said.

Mann also reiterated the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve the financial condition of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture, water conservation and direct benefit schemes. He highlighted recent decisions to stagger paddy sowing, revive over 15,000 defunct water channels and increase canal water usage from 21% to over 60% in a bid to reduce over-reliance on groundwater.

The chief minister further said that the government is giving large subsidies to cooperative societies for custom hiring centres, enabling small farmers to rent expensive farming equipment at affordable rates. “We are trying to cut down cultivation costs and increase farm income, but these efforts will fall short if money continues to be squandered on lavish weddings,” he warned.

On the issue of drug addiction, Mann linked it to the economic strain caused by debt and unemployment. “When families are burdened with loans for non-productive expenses, their children miss out on better educational opportunities, which often leads them down the wrong path,” he said, urging an end to the vicious cycle.

In a strong message on the state’s fight against drug abuse, Mann reiterated that there would be no mercy for drug lords. “The so-called ‘drug Jarnails’ who once considered themselves invincible are now behind bars,” he added.