Jakhar accuses AAP, Congress of striking a pact over Delhi ordinance

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday visited Jalandhar to hold a meeting with the local leadership for the first time after becoming the state head of the party.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar addresses a press conference, in Jalandhar on Monday.

Addressing the press conference, Jakhar alleged Congress and ruling Aam Aadmi Party for striking a pact with each other to garner former’s support for Delhi ordinance.

“The Congress has agreed to extend its support to AAP in New Delhi against the Centre after its supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised no VB action against former Congress ministers and leaders,” alleged Jakhar.

He further added that both the parties have connived with each other to target the Centre.

Meanwhile, he flayed the Punjab chief minister for attending a two-day convention of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from Monday onwards at a time when the major parts of the state are flooded.

“Being a chief minister, Mann should have been in Punjab taking stock of flood situation in different parts. But instead, he has gone to Bengaluru to please his bosses in Delhi,” said Jakhar.

He added that Mann should answer to people of Punjab that why he did not review flood preparedness when there were enough alerts issued by the Meterological Department as early as July 4 and 6.

“Had the CM reviewed the situation timely and ordered measures, the situation would not have turned so distressing,” he reiterated.

