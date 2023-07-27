Direct Mann govt to ensure interim relief to flood-hit people: BJP asks Punjab governor

A delegation of Punjab BJP on Thursday met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at his residence and urged him to force the state government to ensure immediate interim relief reaches all those impacted by the recent floods.

Led by Jakhar, the delegation also handed over a demand letter to the governor. Despite warnings of heavy rainfall, the AAP government “failed” to take steps to prevent huge losses caused by the floods, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar claimed.

He said a memorandum was submitted to the governor asking him to direct the Bhagwant Mann government “to fulfil its Constitutional duty and be answerable to people of Punjab”.

“A number of Punjabis have been left to fend for themselves by the government, while their houses and fields are inundated by flood waters,” Jakhar said in the memorandum.

On the flood issue, Jakhar alleged that the government failed to take necessary measures, including cleaning of drains and strengthening embankments, that led to the flooding.

In several areas, there is a looming danger of the outbreak of diseases, the BJP leader said, adding the government should wake up from its “deep slumber” and take necessary measures.

He said ₹218 crore were released by the Centre for relief measures in Punjab and the Union government is willing to extend all possible help to the state in this hour of crisis.

Jakhar said several fields in the state continue to remain waterlogged and sowing of crops was not possible.

He said the AAP government should give interim relief to the farmers whose fields are still submerged and also compensate those who have suffered crop loss due to the floods caused by heavy rains. The government should not escape from its responsibility, Jakhar said.

Jakhar said as per the latest reports, majority of the districts of the state are still badly affected by floods which lays bare any claim of planning by the AAP dispensation.

The Punjab BJP chief also touched upon the revenue officials going on a pen-down strike, demanding an apology from a ruling AAP MLA for allegedly misbehaving with a tehsil office staff recently.

“...One can only imagine the state of affairs of this government while the CM leads his ministers in well-curated photo ops, which have now crossed all limits of insensitivity at this grave hour,” he said.

Apart from Jakhar, the delegation comprised of Kewal Singh Dhillon, Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha, Parminder Brar, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Arvind Khanna, Balbir Sidhu, Amanjot Kaur Ramuwalia, Jai Inder Kaur, Dr Subhash Sharma, Rakesh Rathore and Raj Kumar Verka.

