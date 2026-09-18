Punjab BJP launches ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark Modi’s b’day

The Punjab BJP on Thursday launched a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, party in-charge Satish Poonia and former state president Ashwani Sharma lighting diyas at the Pathankot railway station. (Videgrab)

As part of the initiative, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and party in-charge Satish Poonia visited the residence of a beneficiary of the Modi government scheme in Pathankot and lit an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’. Former state president Ashwani Sharma and general secretary Rajneesh Dhinman were also present with them in Pathankot. Later, the two leaders participated in an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at the Pathankot railway station, where 1,100 ‘diyas’ were lit.

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Congratulating Modi on his birthday, Dhillon said his public life had been marked by service, dedication and nation-building.

Dhillon said the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ symbolised the happiness of families benefiting from government welfare schemes and represented the outcome of public service.

In Amritsar, Sikh religious personalities, including Nihang leaders and members of the Sikh community, joined Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu to offer a special ardas and hold a paath and kirtan at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi.

The participants later paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and took part in langar, cleaning and other seva activities. Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu said the Modi government had taken several initiatives concerning Sikh heritage and long-pending issues of the community during the past 12 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta on Thursday launched a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Barnala, focusing on public service, community participation and grassroots outreach. The campaign will undertake a range of service-oriented activities across the constituency, including medical camps, felicitation of anganwadi workers, initiatives for children with disabilities and outreach to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, according to a press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta on Thursday launched a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Barnala, focusing on public service, community participation and grassroots outreach. The campaign will undertake a range of service-oriented activities across the constituency, including medical camps, felicitation of anganwadi workers, initiatives for children with disabilities and outreach to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, according to a press release. {{/usCountry}}

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