Punjab BJP plans action against Joshi for outburst on farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to take disciplinary action against former Punjab minister Anil Joshi, who has been critical of the state and central party leadership on their dealing with the ongoing farm protests.

According to a senior party functionary, who did not wish to be named, the Punjab BJP will issue a show-cause notice to Joshi for his outburst.

“The former minister gave a series of interviews to attack the party on the critical issue of farm laws and minced no words in cornering the party leaders. The state BJP will issue him a notice, asking him as to why no action should be initiated against him in view of his indiscipline,” said the functionary, who is at the helm of affairs.

Joshi in his interviews has termed the anger of farmers against the BJP a result of the “utter failure” of the state leadership. He has not only targeted the state leaders by name, but has also slammed the Centre for failing to handle the situation wisely.

The former local bodies minister’s outburst has got support from other party colleagues as well. Those who have endorsed his views include former chief parliamentary secretary and former Jalandhar North MLA KD Bhandari, former state youth wing chief Mohit Gupta and state executive member Kamal Chaitley.

This has further embarrassed the saffron party, which was already on the back foot on the issue of three contentious farm laws.

Joshi has been particularly critical of state BJP Ashwani Sharma and farmer faces Harjit Grewal and Surjit Jyani for giving “wrong feedback” to the party high command on the farmers’ issue.

“These leaders give statements against the farmers, who in return attack the common party workers. Our leaders are surrounded by hundreds of security guards, whereas nobody comes when the common worker is attacked,” he had said in a recent interview.

Issue discussed with party high command too

The senior party functionary said the issue was also discussed in the meeting of the state core group leaders held in the national capital on Tuesday.

Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had chaired the meeting in which the party’s strategy for the 2022 Punjab polls was discussed.

“The party high command is of the view that either such leaders (Joshi) should fall in line or face action,” said the party functionary.

BJP’s Punjab affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Dushyant Gautam preferred not to say anything on the action being taken against Joshi, but said the former minister should at least recognise what the party has done for him.

“It was only because of the BJP that Joshi Ji became the local bodies minister at such a young age. He should think over whether what he is doing in the media is good for the party or not,” said Gautam, adding that Joshi had talked to him three-four days back on the issue. “I even invited him to meet me in person to discuss his grouse, if any. He is yet to turn up,” he said.

Joshi, when contacted, said that he would reply to the notice as and when it is issued.

“But let me tell you that the party is in such a crisis in Punjab as state leaders target whosoever asks vital questions,” he said.