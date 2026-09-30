Punjab: BJP’s 13-day anti-drug yatra to end with Shah’s Jalandhar show today

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 13-day ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, launched from Pathankot on September 18 as part of the party’s statewide campaign against drug abuse, will culminate in Jalandhar on Wednesday with a mega rally to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has sought to turn the anti-drug campaign into a key political issue in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. (HT File)

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The BJP has sought to turn the anti-drug campaign into a key political issue in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The party’s four yatras under the slogan “BJP da Naara, Nasha Mukauna Saara”, travelled through all 117 assembly constituencies, covering nearly 4,000 km.

The concluding rally will be held at Paragpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, where the BJP has made arrangements across nearly 60 acres. Of this, around 45 acres have been earmarked for the rally venue, while another 15 acres will be used for parking, according to BJP leaders.

Punjab BJP general secretary and yatra in-charge Rajesh Bagha said the party was expecting a gathering of around two-lakh people at the concluding event. He said more than 2,000 buses had been arranged to bring BJP workers and supporters from different parts of Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} Before addressing the public meeting, Shah is scheduled to meet families affected by drug abuse in a closed-door interaction. BJP leaders said families who have lost sons and other close relatives to drugs are expected to attend the rally, giving the campaign a social dimension in addition to its political component. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before addressing the public meeting, Shah is scheduled to meet families affected by drug abuse in a closed-door interaction. BJP leaders said families who have lost sons and other close relatives to drugs are expected to attend the rally, giving the campaign a social dimension in addition to its political component. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab BJP general secretary Parminder Brar said the conclusion of the yatra would not mean the end of the party’s anti-drug campaign.

“The yatra is concluding on September 30, but this is actually the beginning of a people’s movement, which the Punjab BJP will take to its logical conclusion,” Brar said.

The Jalandhar event will also mark the third high-profile visit by a BJP national leader to the city this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a major religious centre for the Ravidassia community, in February and inaugurated the newly-built Jalandhar Cantonment railway station in July.

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The BJP’s intensified focus on the drug issue comes as political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 assembly elections. Drug abuse has remained a prominent issue in the state’s political discourse, with parties and governments facing continuing pressure over prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation and the impact of substance abuse on families.

BJP campaign a ‘complete failure’: Cong

Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ has turned out to be a “complete failure”.

Randhawa said even in the BJP strongholds of Pathankot and Sujanpur constituencies, the party failed to mobilise crowds, reflecting public sentiment toward the campaign.

Emphasising the severity of Punjab’s drug crisis, Randhawa urged the central and state governments to cooperate rather than politicise the issue. He stated that his numerous letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding drugs, gangsters, cross-border drone activity, and weapon smuggling have yielded no concrete action.

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