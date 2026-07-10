Punjab: Brace for heavy rain as WD merges with monsoon trough

Punjab is likely to witness a prolonged wet spell over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the state and heavy rain at isolated places in northern and eastern districts till July 13.

Punjab is likely to witness a prolonged wet spell over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the state and heavy rain at isolated places in northern and eastern districts till July 13.

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Districts including Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala are among those expected to receive heavier spells during the period.

The weather office has advised residents, commuters and farmers to remain cautious, warning that heavy downpours could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and damage to crops.

According to IMD’s Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country, reaching the remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana on July 9 — just a day later than the normal date.

A fresh Western Disturbance, combined with the prevailing monsoon trough, are expected to keep rainfall activity heightened over the region during the coming days.

Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, explained, “While the monsoon system is active, there is a strong Western Disturbance as well. The confluence of the two systems is expected to lead to heavy rain spells over the next few days.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rainfall activity continued across parts of Punjab on Thursday, with several districts receiving showers between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainfall activity continued across parts of Punjab on Thursday, with several districts receiving showers between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Chandigarh recorded the highest rainfall at 34 mm during the period, followed by Mohali at 21 mm. Ludhiana received 9.6 mm, while Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar recorded 5.5 mm and Bhakra Dam in Rupnagar received 4 mm.

Earlier, during the preceding 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, Chandigarh recorded 5.4 mm rainfall, Patiala 0.4 mm, Mohali 1 mm and Bhakra Dam 2.5 mm, while most other districts remained largely dry.

While the state’s average maximum temperature remained 2.5 degrees Celsius, Faridkot sizzled at 42.4°C, the highest reading in the state.

IMD advises caution

The department has cautioned that heavy rainfall may trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupt municipal services, slow traffic because of poor visibility and slippery roads, and cause a rise in the water level of rivers and seasonal streams.

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The public has also been urged to avoid venturing into waterlogged areas, stay away from weak structures and water bodies during thunderstorms, and drive cautiously.

Farmers have been advised not to apply irrigation, fertilisers or pesticides during the wet spell, ensure proper drainage of fields and avoid leaving harvested crops in the open.