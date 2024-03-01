 Punjab budget session: House pays tributes to Shubh Karan, Agniveer - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab budget session: House pays tributes to Shubh Karan, Agniveer

Punjab budget session: House pays tributes to Shubh Karan, Agniveer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The list provided by the assembly mentioned the deceased farmer as ‘martyr’ along with an Agniveer and soldiers, who were also paid tributes by the assembly.

The Punjab assembly on Friday paid tributes to young farmer Shubh Karan Singh who died following a clash between farmers and Haryana security personnel at Khanauri on the border with Haryana.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (Sourced)
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (Sourced)

The list provided by the assembly mentioned the deceased farmer as ‘martyr’ along with an Agniveer and soldiers, who were also paid tributes by the assembly.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The members of the House also paid respects to former deputy speaker and former minister Baldev Raj Chawla, and former MLAs Ranjit Singh Talwandi, Parkash Singh Garhdiwala and Sohan Singh Bodal, who passed away recently.

Shubh Karan, 21, died and 12 police personnel were injured in the clash at Khanauri on February 21. The clash broke out when protesting farmers camping at the border tried to march towards barricades.

Shubh Karan’s cremation took place at his native village of Balloh in Bathinda district on Thursday only after Punjab registered a Zero FIR at Patran police station against unidentified persons for killing the young farmer.

The Punjab government has already announced 1 crore and a job for the deceased’s sister.

Agniveer Ajay Kumar and army gunner Gurpreet Singh were also remembered.

The House observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the departed souls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On