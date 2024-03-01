Punjab budget session: House pays tributes to Shubh Karan, Agniveer

The Punjab assembly on Friday paid tributes to young farmer Shubh Karan Singh who died following a clash between farmers and Haryana security personnel at Khanauri on the border with Haryana. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (Sourced)

The list provided by the assembly mentioned the deceased farmer as ‘martyr’ along with an Agniveer and soldiers, who were also paid tributes by the assembly.

The members of the House also paid respects to former deputy speaker and former minister Baldev Raj Chawla, and former MLAs Ranjit Singh Talwandi, Parkash Singh Garhdiwala and Sohan Singh Bodal, who passed away recently.

Shubh Karan, 21, died and 12 police personnel were injured in the clash at Khanauri on February 21. The clash broke out when protesting farmers camping at the border tried to march towards barricades.

Shubh Karan’s cremation took place at his native village of Balloh in Bathinda district on Thursday only after Punjab registered a Zero FIR at Patran police station against unidentified persons for killing the young farmer.

The Punjab government has already announced ₹1 crore and a job for the deceased’s sister.

Agniveer Ajay Kumar and army gunner Gurpreet Singh were also remembered.

The House observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the departed souls.