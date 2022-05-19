Punjab cabinet approves 1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique.

According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.

Pertinently, the alarming situation arising out of the fast-depleting groundwater, mainly due to water guzzling traditional method of paddy transplantation, needs bold measures to check this serious trend instantly, the spokesman said.

Currently the water table is falling at rate of 86cm per year, leading to a precarious situation, where no underground water will be available across the state in the coming 15-20 years, he added.

“The incentive will encourage majority of farmers to adopt this proven technique which needs far less water for irrigation, improves percolation, reduces dependence on farm labour and improves soil health, thus enhancing yield of both paddy and wheat by 5-10%,” the spokesperson claimed.

The incentive will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT), for which Anaj Kharid Portal of Punjab Mandi Board already has database of approximately 11 lakh farmers linked with their Aadhaar details, mobile number and bank account details.

Farmers opting for DSR will have to register their willingness on a portal which will be developed in-house by a team of software developers of Mandi Board.

Officials will also conduct on-ground verification of farmers who opt for DSR.

Last year, farmers had adopted DSR technique over 15 lakh acres area and with the present availability of implements, it can be increased to 30 lakh acres or even more, said officials.

In another significant decision, the cabinet also gave its nod to enhance rates of ex-gratia grant to families of martyr soldiers from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Nod to hire retired patwaris on contract on 1,766 posts

The cabinet also decided to hire services of retired patwaris/ kanungos on contract basis for a year against 1,766 regular posts of patwaris. The cabinet also decided to fill 79 posts of civil judge (junior division)-cum-judicial magistrate through Punjab & Haryana high court by bringing out the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala.

Nod to appoint administrator in market committees

In another move to reform the agriculture sector, the cabinet cleared the supersession of the existing nominated market committees. As per the cabinet decision, Section 12 of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1961, will be amended to appoint administrators for implementation of the policies and programmes of government expeditiously and in a more efficient manner, who shall perform the official duties and exercise powers of the market committees for a period of one year or till the nomination of market committees, whichever is earlier.

At present, under Section 12 of Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961, the chairman, vice-chairman and members have been nominated in various market committees of the state.

Increase cash award to distinguished services award winners

The cabinet also approved enhancement by 40% in rates of cash in lieu of land and cash award to distinguished service award winners, which would lead to greater satisfaction to these awardees and motivate others for selfless service towards nation in future.

Consequently, rates of cash in lieu of land has been enhanced for Sarvotam Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh, Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹50,000 to ₹70,000, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (D) winners from ₹30,000 to ₹42,000, mention-in-dispatches (D) winners from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000, Param Vishisht Seva Medal winners from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal winners from ₹75,000 to ₹1.05 lakh and Vishisht Seva Medal winners from ₹30,000 to ₹42,000.

Likewise, the rates of cash award have also been enhanced for Sarvotam Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000, Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹10,000 to Rs14,000, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (D) winners from ₹8,000 to ₹11,200, mention-in-dispatches (D) winners from ₹7,000 to ₹9,800, Param Vishisht Seva Medal winners from ₹20,000 to ₹28,000, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal winners from ₹10,000 to ₹14,000 and Vishisht Seva Medal winners from ₹5,000 to Rs.7,000. It may be recalled that these rates have not been enhanced since 2011.