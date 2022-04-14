Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept

Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year.

According to a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.

The Cabinet also gave approval to fill 57 more posts of these categories falling vacant in 2022 due to retirement/promotion of officers/employees, the spokesperson said.

Nod to upgrade BharatNet infrastructure

In pursuance of the earlier memorandum of understanding between department of telecommunications, Government of India and the state government signed in April 2013, the cabinet approved an addendum to help upgrade existing BharatNet infrastructure to connect all gram panchayats with national broadband network under Bhartnet scheme of the GoI.

The state government is committed to facilitate the delivery of e-governance, e-health, e-education, e banking, Internet and other services to rural areas by establishing a highly scalable network infrastructure which is accessible on a non-discriminatory basis. This will enable provision of on-demand affordable broadband connectivity for all households and institutions and assist in realizing the vision of ‘Digital Punjab’, in partnership with the Government of India, the spokesperson said.

Reviews status of wheat procurement

The cabinet welcomed the decision of the Union government to accept the request of the state government to revisit the norms of shrivelled grains for the ongoing procurement of wheat. It also decided to appeal to the Union government to issue the order for relaxations in the norms at the earliest.

The spokesperson added that while welcoming the early constitution of central teams to assess the damage of shrivelled grains in the state, the cabinet also appealed to the Centre to allow relaxation in the norms without any value cut. A formal request in this regard had already been made, he added.