Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year.
According to a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
The Cabinet also gave approval to fill 57 more posts of these categories falling vacant in 2022 due to retirement/promotion of officers/employees, the spokesperson said.
Nod to upgrade BharatNet infrastructure
In pursuance of the earlier memorandum of understanding between department of telecommunications, Government of India and the state government signed in April 2013, the cabinet approved an addendum to help upgrade existing BharatNet infrastructure to connect all gram panchayats with national broadband network under Bhartnet scheme of the GoI.
The state government is committed to facilitate the delivery of e-governance, e-health, e-education, e banking, Internet and other services to rural areas by establishing a highly scalable network infrastructure which is accessible on a non-discriminatory basis. This will enable provision of on-demand affordable broadband connectivity for all households and institutions and assist in realizing the vision of ‘Digital Punjab’, in partnership with the Government of India, the spokesperson said.
Reviews status of wheat procurement
The cabinet welcomed the decision of the Union government to accept the request of the state government to revisit the norms of shrivelled grains for the ongoing procurement of wheat. It also decided to appeal to the Union government to issue the order for relaxations in the norms at the earliest.
The spokesperson added that while welcoming the early constitution of central teams to assess the damage of shrivelled grains in the state, the cabinet also appealed to the Centre to allow relaxation in the norms without any value cut. A formal request in this regard had already been made, he added.
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house. The victim's 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother's body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk. The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC. Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.
Robbers flee with ATM carrying ₹11 lakh cash in Yamunanagar
At least four robbers allegedly fled with a cash box containing nearly ₹11 lakh from an ATM in Yamunanagar's Radaur block in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in the absence of any security guard at the Punjab National Bank branch situated at JMIT College of Chhota Bans village in district.
