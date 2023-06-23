Exhibition hockey match in Chandigarh marks Olympic Day

An exhibition hockey match was organised by Hockey Chandigarh between CISF and CFHA-42 on the eve of Olympic Day at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium in Chandigarh on Thursday. Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema was the chief guest during the game, and he also announced ₹10 lakh for Hockey Chandigarh.

A match underway at Sector 42 Hockey Stadium on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said Punjab and Chandigarh players represent India in the national team and this region has given prominent Olympians to the country.

“Punjab plays a major role in sports, especially hockey. A special budget is being prepared to promote sports and encourage youngsters to excel in sports, especially those in villages, so that they can compete at the state level and later at the national level,” he said.

He lauded Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra’s efforts to promote the sport. “Hockey Chandigarh will do whatever it takes to provide a platform to the players. It is a matter of pride that our players have played for India that too in Asian and Olympic Games,” said Gilhotra, who is also the co-chair, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Punjab and founder, Plaksha University.

Hockey Chandigarh also felicitated Olympians like Gagan Ajit Singh, Deepak Thakur, Dharamvir Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Joydeep Kaur and others on the occasion.

Around 700 sportspersons from different sports of Chandigarh along with their coaches were present to celebrate Olympic Day.