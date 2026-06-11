Punjab cabinet nod to free bus travel for NEET re-exam candidates

Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave a nod to waive fares for all students travelling in Punjab Roadways, Punbus and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses to reach their respective centres for the NEET UG re-examination to be held on June 21.

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave a nod to waive fares for all students travelling in Punjab Roadways, Punbus and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses to reach their respective centres for the NEET UG re-examination to be held on June 21.

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Additionally, the fare for one attendant accompanying each student will also be waived for travel on June 20, 21, and 22. This decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The NEET examination, scheduled for May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak.

Students will only have to show their admit cards to avail the facility and no fare will be charged from them. The financial liability of the free travel facility will be borne by the transport department and reimbursed by the state finance department.

1,013 lecturer cadre posts to be filled

The cabinet also approved the filling of 1,013 sanctioned vacant posts, including backlog and newly created vacancies, in the lecturer cadre (Group-B) through the education recruitment directorate. It also granted a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for candidates applying for the lecturer cadre posts in the school education department.

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{{^usCountry}} 156 JE posts approved in PWD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 156 JE posts approved in PWD {{/usCountry}}

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In another decision, the cabinet gave nod for the recruitment of 156 junior engineers in the Public Works Department (PWD), including 127 posts of junior engineer (civil) and 29 posts of junior engineer (electrical). All posts will be filled through direct recruitment by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB).

Patiala, Jalandhar to get wet waste-based CBG projects

The cabinet approved the award of wet waste based compressed biogas (CBG) projects of 100 tonnes per day capacity each at Patiala and Jalandhar municipal corporations to HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited (HPRGE) on a nomination basis.

Punjab generates nearly 4,000 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste across 166 urban local bodies. The projects will facilitate scientific processing of wet waste, reduce landfill burden, improve urban sanitation and public health, generate renewable energy and organic manure, reduce methane emissions and promote a circular economy.

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The cabinet approved an amendment to Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994. The amendment addresses situations where candidates securing the same merit also have the same date of birth. In such cases, inter se seniority will now be determined on the basis of merit, including final grading or percentage obtained in the minimum educational qualification prescribed for the concerned post.

In another decision aimed at strengthening Punjab’s industrial ecosystem, the cabinet approved amendments to the Industrial & Business Development Policy, 2026, and various sectoral policies under the Punjab Udyog Kranti initiative.

The amendments provide that fiscal incentives will apply to existing industrial units instead of only existing MSMEs. A one-time incentive of ₹10 lakh for the first 50 eligible units will now include industries achieving minimum Gold Level ZED Certification or higher, while provisions relating to overall incentive caps in sectoral policies will be treated as indicative and non-statutory.

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