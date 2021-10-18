Punjab cabinet opposes Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that the state cabinet has resolved to oppose the Centre’s move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to 50km along the border in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 50 trains across 130 locations affected amid farmers’ ‘rail roko’ agitation

Addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh after chairing the meeting of council of ministers, Channi said, “Our government will not accept the Centre’s decision to allow BSF’s jurisdiction to be extended from the existing 15km as it is against the spirit of federalism.”

Last week, the Union government amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50km stretch, up from the existing 15km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Says special assembly session can be called

Opposing the Centre’s move, the Punjab cabinet said that law and order is a state subject, and the police force is capable of dealing with any situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Punjab Police is competent to handle the law-and-order situation across the state. It has contained militancy and since communal harmony has prevailed here. In case the issue is not resolved, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be summoned to reject the Centre’s order,” he said.

Channi said such decisions should not be taken without consulting the state government. “A special cabinet meeting will be called on this issue. If the need arises, an all-party meeting will be called. We will take other (political) parties along (over this issue),” he said.

Accuses SAD chief of stoking sentiments

Criticising Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for stoking sentiments by saying that central forces would now man religious places in Amritsar after extension in the BSF’s jurisdiction, Channi asked him not to attempt to push Punjab into the dark days of militancy by making such comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He held the SAD responsible for misleading the state’s youngsters to take up the path of militancy in the past. “Anyone who rakes up such sensitive issues for vested interests is enemy of state,” Channi added.

On Sunday, the SAD had targeted the Punjab government, saying the chief minister should answer “why he had acquiesced” to the Centre’s move.