Punjab: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot

The bodies of four members of a family that had been missing since June 11 were recovered from a car in the Sirhind Feeder Canal in Faridkot on Friday.

Bharamjit Singh, 36, an employee of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot, his wife Rupinder Kaur, 35, their 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were missing for more than a month after they went to Amritsar to visit Golden Temple on June 11.

The car was spotted by a passerby on Friday after it became visible as the water level in the canal receded.

The car was fished out from the bottom of the canal and bodies of the family were found in their car.

On June 15, Rupinder’s father Mahinderpal Singh lodged a missing complaint after which an FIR was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against unidentified persons. Mahinderpal had told police that Rupinder had told him over phone that the family was returning to Faridkot from Amritsar. “But after that her mobile phone was switched off and when we tried to call our son-in-law his phone was also switched off,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said that the cause of death was being investigated.

“The bodies are badly decomposed and will be sent for post-mortem,” he added.

