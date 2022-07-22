Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case

Faridkot : The Muktsar police on Thursday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020.

On Thursday, Muktsar police secured Bishnoi’s transit remand from Hoshiarpur court after his three-day custody ended in a case involving a firing incident at the house of a liquor contractor in Hoshiarpur in December 2019. He was produced in a Hoshiarpur court amid tight security.

After securing Bishnoi’s transit remand, police brought him to Muktsar. He was presented in the court of judicial magistrate, which sent him in police custody till July 28. Police had sought a 14-day remand claiming Bishnoi’s custodial interrogation is required for recovery of weapons and questioning over his involvement in the crime.

Rana had taken his pregnant wife to see a doctor at Aulakh village where three persons chased him in a car and killed him. The attackers had fired nearly 15 rounds on Rana, who died while sitting on the driver’s seat.

Muktsar police claim that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind of Rana Sidhu’s killing as he wanted to avenge the death of his cousin Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 11, 2020. Brar had planned the killing along with Bishnoi. He took the help of three other persons — Pawan Nehra, Monu, alias Sukha and Jaspal Singh, alias Sarpanch — all from Haryana. Rana was 12 criminal cases, including two of liquor smuggling. Muktsar police had arrested the trio who killed Rana in December 2020.

Brar is also the mastermind of Moose Wala’s killing and gave real-time instructions to the shooters and persons involved in the crime, according to the police.

Hours after getting his seven-day remand from a local court, the Muktsar police on Thursday shifted Bishnoi back to Kharar’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office, where he was earlier being interrogated in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

Punjab Police is interrogating Bishnoi for the past 37 days after securing his custody in various cases. Bishnoi was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand in Moose Wala’s murder case from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar Jail. A Mansa court on June 27 handed him over to Amritsar city police to probe the murder of Kandowalia, who was gunned down at a private hospital in the city last year. On July 11, he was brought to Hoshiarpur in another case.

Gangster brought to Mohali for voice sample

Mohali: Police on Thursday brought Bishnoi to the cyber cell in Mohali for taking his voice sample. The gangster remained in a cyber cell for more than 1 hour, said officials.

The voice sample has been taken so that it can be matched with the recording of phone calls made by him to people in the past, where he has spoken to gangster Goldy Brar in Canada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON