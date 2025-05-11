Punjab: Ceasefire spurs hopes of BSF constable’s release from Pak custody

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan has raised the hopes of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnam Kumar Shaw’s release from Pakistan custody. Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw (HT Photo)

Shaw, 40, deployed with the 24th Battalion in Ferozepur sector had inadvertently crossed the international border on April 23 and was subsequently taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers.

He was part of a ‘kisan guard’ team assigned to protect farmers working near the border fence.

In a telephonic conversation with Hindustan Times on Sunday evening, Rajani, Shaw’s wife, expressed cautious optimism regarding her husband’s return amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“Today, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called me and said that the issue of my husband’s release will be part of the agenda in discussions between India and Pakistan on Monday. I have high hopes that he will return soon in exchange for the Pakistani Ranger currently in BSF custody in Rajasthan,” she said. Shaw hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

She further confirmed that authorities have informed her that her husband is safe, in good health, and has not been mistreated during his time in Pakistani custody.

“A week has passed since the BSF apprehended a Pakistani Ranger from Indian territory near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan. However, Pakistan has neither requested a flag meeting nor sought his release. With the ceasefire now in effect, we hope positive developments will follow soon,” said a senior BSF official privy to the matter, on condition of anonymity.

He added, “Such inadvertent crossings have occurred in the past and were usually resolved quickly. But the situation is different this time due to heightened tensions following the recent terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Pakistan has remained silent despite three flag meetings held so far.”